Parent group pushing for freedom to choose whether or not to vaccinate kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The group, Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights, is working with Rep. Andy Gipson to file a bill that would give parents a choice, based on religious objections.

“I think every parent should have that right to decide whether or not to vaccinate their child,” said Kim Saucier, a parent. ” It’s not a government decision. That’s overstepping their boundaries. I have a vaccine injured child, and I work in healthcare, and it’s definitely a parents decision.”

Other vaccine rights bills have been filed in years past but failed.

Advocates hope this bill stands a better chance of passing, as it is the first based on religion.