Party with a Purpose: The Jackson Heart Ball 2018

The American Heart Association is asking you to open your heart and support its research. The 2018 metro Jackson heart ball is set for January 26, but tonight there’s a preview of the event.

“The guests there will be able to bid on the beautiful art that we are sneak peeking tonight at The forest home, and we hope you have a great crowd and raise awareness about the American Heart Association and its mission,” Heart Ball Chair, Lanier Clark said.

Thursday, WJTV was invited to see a few of the art that will be displayed at the annual heart ball in Jackson. It’s a party with a purpose, which touches lives across the country.

“Right now in our state over $4 million has been put into research for heart disease, and stroke,” Clark said. “That is the mission of the American Heart Association to build healthy lives in our state free of heart disease cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

Research shows heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. The fight against heart disease is a constant battle, but on this night it’s all about celebrating.

“We always highlight a survivor in this year we’re going to be learning about a friend of mine named Abby who did not recognize the signs and symptoms of an early heart attack,’ Clark said. “By the grace of God, she went in, and they were able to give her an EKG and save her life.”

The money generated from events like this helps fund research that helps families directly affected by some form of heart disease.

“This event is so important because a lot of what we are seeing lately are signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke. And a lot of people don’t know to recognize shortness of breath, tingling or numbness in the arm or burning down your arm or burning in your back can be early signs of a heart attack,” Clark said.

The 2018 Heart Ball will be held at the country club of Jackson. WJTV has partnered with magnolia health and the Mississippi Braves.

Friday, January 26, 2018

6:00PM – 11:00PM

Country Club of Jackson

345 St Andrews Drive

Jackson, Mississippi 39211

Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest, largest voluntary organization devoted to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

By providing science-based treatment guidelines to healthcare professionals, the American Heart Association works to ensure the best treatment for every patient, every time. Some examples of the American Heart Association’s work are helping people in the community understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, providing CPR education training, and educating lawmakers, policy makers and the public to advocate for changes that will protect and improve the health of our communities.

Our mission drives everything we do.

