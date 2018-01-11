Road rage incident leads to shooting

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – Police are searching for a suspect that shot a person on Highway 15 North.

At approximately 3:21 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Highway 15 North at Parker Drive for a shooting.

Police learned an apparent road rage incident escalated, and one male suspect shot the victim one time.

The victim was transported to SCRMC for treatment.

Highway 15 North and Parker Drive was shut down momentarily, but it has since reopened.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Dark Gray 4 door car (possibly a Toyota Corolla), and the suspect driver was described as a white male with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.