Rumble in the South returns for 11th year

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rumble in the South will be held Monday at St. Andrew’s in Ridgeland, and participating coaches are glad the event features talent strictly from Mississippi.

There are seven games Monday and they will feature some of the top teams and players in the state.

Coaches for these teams say it’s important to have an event like this that highlights the talent in Mississippi.

“I think it’s a pro-Mississippi event and a lot of events around the state we have, we kinda bring a lot of different teams from out-of-state which is cool, which is fine,” said Callaway head coach David Sanders. “But I think we need to feature our own guys because they already don’t get a lot of publicity. We have a lot of great players here.”

“A lot of times we get left behind, like coach Sanders said earlier,” said Canton head coach Russell Evans. “It gives us an opportunity to bring our Miississippi towns and show that we are some of the best basketball players not just in the southeast, but in the country.”

Here are the games and times for Monday’s event:

11 A.M. Jackson Academy vs. St. Joe

12:30 P.M. Murrah vs. Cleveland

2 P.M. MRA vs. Florence

3:30 P.M. Olive Branch vs. Canton

5 P.M. Riverside vs. St. Andrew’s

6:30 P.M. Columbus vs. Forest Hill

8 P.M. Raymond vs. Callaway