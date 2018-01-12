5 ways to be sweet and healthy on Valentine's Day

(NewsUSA) Here are some healthy alternatives for Valentine’s Day provided by Kaiser Permanente’s registered dietitian, Ricia Taylor.

1. Berries, berries, berries. Try blueberries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries instead of chocolate. These sweet superfruits are natural antioxidants that have a long list of health benefits.

2. Raisins and pretzels. Send your kids to school with mini-boxes of raisins, mini-bags of pretzels, or stickers instead of candy. Heart-shaped fruit, vegetables or ice cubes are also fun, healthy options.

3. Healthy dinner. Prepare a romantic dinner at home using healthy recipes from Kaiser Permanente’s Food for Health blog.

4. Dressing on the side.

— Skip the cocktails, appetizers, bread and butter if you’re dining out.
— Share a meal.
— Ask for butter, salad dressings and sauces to be served on the side to control the quantity you consume.

5. Fruit for dessert. Choose desserts carefully. Fresh fruit dipped in yogurt, fruit ice and sherbet are healthy alternatives to more traditional creamy and sugary desserts.

