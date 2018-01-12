Boil Water Advisory lifted for more zip codes in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City leaders confirm they have experienced 143 water main breaks since January 1st.

As of 1PM on Friday, 101 breaks have been repaired and 16 repairs are underway. There are 26 breaks that have yet to be assigned to crews and 6 other leaks that have not been confirmed as water main breaks.

Leaders say the improved water pressure throughout the system combined with clear water quality tests resulted in the boil water advisory being lifted for downtown and other areas.

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for all well connections in the zip codes of; 39154, 39170, 39212, 39272. This is well connections only.

However there are still areas that remain under the boil water advisory including city well connections to; [100-2700] Maddox Road, Plummer Circle, Del Rey Drive, [2300-2699] Raymond Rd, [3000-3399] Forest Hill Rd, Forest Park subdivision (surface).

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for all connections in the zip codes of:

39201

39202

39203

39206

39209

39211

39213

39216

39217

39204 (North of I-20)

The following zip codes continue to be under the boil water advisory:

39204 (South of I-20)

39212 (surface)

39272 (surface)