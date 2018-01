JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are conducting a death investigation in West Jackson.

Officials tell us that a 21-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was a student at Jackson State University.

It happened on Lynch Street.

Police have gotten information that this was a self-inflicted wound, but they have not yet been able to determine if that is the case.

They have questioned people who were inside when it happened.

There are no suspects at this time.