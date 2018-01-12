Dr. King Birthday Convocation rescheduled for Tuesday at JSU

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  The Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University has rescheduled its 50th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Convocation.

The change of plans is due to recent water issues in Jackson.

MLK Convocation will now be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium and the For My People Awards luncheon will immediately follow in the JSU Student Center Theater on campus. Dr. Joyce A. Ladner will be the keynote speaker.

Ladner’s career has been shaped through her first hand involvement with the civil rights movement in Mississippi. A native of Hattiesburg, Ladner began her fight for social justice as a teenager when she helped organize an NAACP Youth Chapter in her hometown. In 1961, she was expelled from then Jackson State College for leading a civil rights protest and transferred to Tougaloo College.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s