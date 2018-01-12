Health officials encourage flu control measures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is encouraging Mississippians to continue to protect themselves against the flu and to practice basic prevention measures to help prevent the spread of flu.

“Mississippi is seeing the impact of high levels of influenza this season with more than 100 reported flu outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care settings,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Additionally, MSDH has received reports from hospitals across the state that are experiencing increased admissions to ICUs and increased visits to Emergency Departments which have hospitals operating at full capacity.”

Byers said that some hospitals, nursing homes, and other long-term care facilities may be restricting visitors and limiting access to public waiting areas. The public can assist hospitals and other facilities in their efforts to reduce the spread of flu:

If you are ill do not visit family or friends—ill visitors should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve before considering a visit

Do not take groups to visit, or accompany family or friends to the hospital/healthcare facility or emergency department

Limit or don’t take children to visit at the facility

All visitors should cover coughs and sneezes and practice hand hygiene

Visitors should only visit their family or friends; they should not visit or have contact with other patients or residents

Patients, families and visitors should follow any additional recommendations/restrictions set forth by the healthcare facility

Dr. Byers said the flu shot is still the best protection against flu-related complications, and while it may not prevent infection, it can drastically reduce the severity and length of illness . Flu shots are recommended for all those six months and older. The type of flu virus that is primarily causing illness in Mississippi and nationwide is the H3N2 flu strain, which especially affects individuals over 65 years of age and young children, increasing their risk of complications and hospitalization.

