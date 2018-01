JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a three car crash involving a Hinds County deputy.

A car crossed in front of a deputy on Highway 18, causing the patrol car to hit another vehicle.

The driver and occupant of the car that authorities believe caused the crash ran into a neighborhood near Greenmont Drive in Jackson.

An ambulance took the other driver to a hospital.

The deputy has minor injuries.

The search continues for those two people.