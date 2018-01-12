House bill would allow K9s to be transported by EMTs

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — House bill 386, if passed, would allow law enforcement dogs to be transported by ambulance, if they’re injured in the line of duty.

There are 8 K9s at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, including Roscoe, a bomb sniffing dog. His trainer, Deputy Chris Picou, says, “That’s your partner, right? And you spend more time with him than you do your family so it can be a tough situation.”

That’s why Deputy Picou is happy that the Mississippi House of Representatives is considering HB 386, “If the ambulance is there and the dog is hurt, particularly we’re talking about a gunshot or something of that nature, these EMT’s know how to stop blood and things of that nature.”

WJTV reached out to AMR Ambulance Service. A spokesperson says they don’t oppose the bill. The Mississippi Department of Health says they’re monitoring all legislation and will carry out whatever the legislature directs them to do.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department already has protocol in place in case a dog is injured, “What we want to do is stabilize the dog, depending on his injury. Get him into his vehicle and Dr. Kirby at Hometown Veterinary Clinic is our vet that’s on call 24 hours a day.”

Deputies are also trained to administer Narcan if a dog ingests heroine or fenanyl. They also know the dangers of hot Mississippi summers and take great with their dogs.

“You know, fortunately, knock on wood, we’ve not had any serious incidents,” says Picou.

House Bill 386 was authored by Rep. Jay Hughes. It has been referred to two committees. It would need a majority vote in the House to go on to the Senate.