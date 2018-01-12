JPS providing meals for families whose children were affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is making arrangements for a one-time emergency food distribution.

The meals will be for families whose children attend JPS and have been affected by the water crisis.

JPS said the meals are specifically for families whose children have not been receiving meals at school during this period.

Distributions will be held Saturday, January 13 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the following locations:

5200 Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39209

4315 California Avenue, Jackson, MS 39213

For the latest updates, please visit our website at jackson.k12.ms.us.