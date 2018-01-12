Man convicted in slayings of 3 civil rights workers dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man convicted in the deaths of three civil rights workers in Mississippi died in prison.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Edgar Ray Killen was pronounced dead at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

He was sentenced to serve 60 years for the June 21, 1964 deaths of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County.

Killen would have turned 93 on Jan. 17. He was sentenced June 23, 2005, to three 20-year sentences.

The cause death is pending an autopsy. Authorities said no foul play is suspected.