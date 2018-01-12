Man indicted for murder escapes from Neshoba Co. courthouse

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped fugitive, who was indicted for murder.

WTOK-TV reports Sheriff Tommy Waddell says Edward Braggs, Jr. jumped from a second floor window of the Neshoba County Courthouse after a grand jury handed up the indictment Friday.

Waddell says Braggs went into a bathroom next to the indictment room and when officers went to check on him they found he had jumped out the window.

A true bill was returned for Braggs in the death of 34-year-old Jamie Yarbrough, whose body was found in a ditch in the Dixon community in October 2016.

Law enforcement is searching the area for the suspect. Anyone with information about Braggs’ whereabouts should contact the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414.