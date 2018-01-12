MDOT watching road conditions during winter weather

Jackson, MISS (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is actively watching the roadways as winter weather continues to make its way through the metro.

With the wet weather already here, MDOT says they will not be pre-treating the roads because it could wash away. We’re told if the temperatures continue to drop crews will respond accordingly.

MDOT would like for drivers to be cautious when driving– that includes following speed limits, wearing a seat belt and avoiding distractions (i.e. texting or talking on the phone).