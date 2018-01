LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A tractor-trailer has overturned after crashing on an icy highway in Mississippi.

News reports say the crash occurred Friday on southbound Interstate 55 in Tate County.

The crash was slowing southbound traffic. State transportation officials say the left southbound lane is blocked as the wreck is cleaned up.

Winter weather was moving over the South on Friday with Kentucky and Tennessee being coated in sleet and ice.

MM 271 I-55 southbound side one lane is open use caution. pic.twitter.com/i13NTwlTmV — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) January 12, 2018

Intersection of MS 3 and 4 in Tate county. pic.twitter.com/BuQc8de6ZL — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) January 12, 2018