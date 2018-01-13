Man flees after crashing truck into Rankin County home

By Published: Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews responded to an accident on Holiday Road Saturday afternoon.

A white truck crashed into the side of a home while the owner was inside.

The owner of the home says he was laying in bed watching TV when he saw the truck come through the wall and power went out.

He says the driver of the truck said he was hurt but asked him not to call the police. The home owner says he went inside to grab the phone and when he came back out the man was gone.

We are working with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department to get more information on the investigation.

Right now there is no information or description of the driver.

 

