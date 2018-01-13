Vicksburg apartment fire displaces dozens of people

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Chief confirms dozens of people have been displaced after a fire engulfed an apartment complex in Vicksburg.

We’re told if happened around one Saturday morning at the Ridge Apartments. It took firefighters four to five hours to put out the flames.

Officials say 20 to 24 units were severely damaged or completely destroyed in the fire.

Some people sustained minor injuries.

Investigators believe an electrical problem could be the cause.

The American Red Cross is working with people who were displaced by the fire. Teams have been at the shelter helping feed and clothe people affected by this disaster.

Courtesy: American Red Cross Courtesy: American Red Cross

Officials with the Red Cross provided WJTV with pictures and say at least 34 people living at the apartment have been displaced.

If you are interested in helping out these families and others affected by disasters you can donate to the American Red Cross or volunteer.