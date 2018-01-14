Church offers help for JPS students on days off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, January 15, 2018, Shekinah Glory Baptist Church North and Central Campuses will serve lunches to Jackson Public School students.

80 percent of students in the JPS system rely on free or reduced breakfast and lunch at school, and when school is out those children aren’t able to get those meals.

The Church will serve lunches from 11a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at their north and central locations. The north campus is located at 485 West Northside Drive and the central campus is located at 1611 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS.

Additionally, if schools are out during the week due to inclement weather, the church will provide care during the day at the central campus from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m, providing breakfast and lunch, tutoring and learning games for $15.00 per child and $5.00 per child if additional children need supervision from the same family.

Pastor Karl Twyner, former school administrator and the members of Shekinah Glory want children to be fed and supervised during the school day.

Please call the church at 601-353-7683 or Site Administrator Bro. Jerome Knott at 601-906-7129 for further information.