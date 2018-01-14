Giraffes are coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Within the next two years the Hattiesburg Zoo will be growing with new animals.

The City of Hattiesburg has given the zoo a green light to add giraffes to their African veldt.

About four to six giraffes will be housed near the front of the zoo with a new barn and bar protector along Hardy Street.

Rick Taylor, Executive Director of Hattiesburg Convention Commission, says his team is excited about the addition, not just for the zoo, but for Hattiesburg.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do ahead of us and we’ve got to build of course a very special bar to hold giraffes, and that means the first floor’s go be at least 20 feet tall.”

There’s been a lot of questions about how the giraffes will fit on the 12 acres of, but for Taylor it’s a simple answer.

“We realized that giraffe’s do need space, but it’s vertical not horizontal.”

People also wanted to know how Hattiesburg’s climate will affect the giraffes. Taylor says having a barn that tall enough and accessible to the giraffes will help them all year round. When temperatures reach 40 or 50 degrees, the barn will be able to keep the giraffes warm, with the ability to come out when they feel.

Along with the addition to the zoo family, there are several other projects Taylor and his team are working on. One of them being a pavilion that will seat up to 300 people.

Looking towards the future, Taylor hopes to continue expanding the zoo to provide more options for the citizens of Hattiesburg.