Man arrested for shooting during an apparent road rage incident

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Laurel Police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone during a road rage incident.

Police say 19-year-old Stephen Brown shot another person near Highway 15 North at Parker Drive on Thursday. The victim was transported to SCRMC for treatment. That section of Highway 15 was shut down for a short period of time.

We’re told Brown then fled in a Dark Gray 4 door car. Police later found him on Chantilly Street Sunday morning.

Police say they found Brown with a stolen handgun from Hattiesburg.

Brown’s bond was set in Laurel Municipal Court this afternoon for charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Stolen Firearm at $10,000 and $5,000.