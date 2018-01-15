Church serves lunch to JPS students

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local church is helping the community by providing meals for Jackson Public Schools students.

Monday, Shekinah Glory Baptist Church North and Central Campuses served lunch. Pastor Karl Twyner, former school administrator and the members of Shekinah Glory  want children to be fed and  supervised during the school day.

The church said if schools are out during the week due to inclement weather, the church will provide care during the day at the central campus from 7 a.m.  until 6 p.m.  providing breakfast and lunch, tutoring and learning games for $15.00 per child and $5.00 per child  if additional children need supervision from the same family.

 

