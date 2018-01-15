City leaders, groups honor MLK

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Across the Metro, groups are gathering to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The national holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January each year.

The City of Jackson held service events at the Manhattan Rehabilitation Center and the Veterans Home.

Haircuts were given to some of the people at the Rehab Center. Volunteers also played games and read books at both locations.

Also in Jackson, Some city leaders gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Freedom Corner, which is the intersection of Medgar Evers Boulevard and MLK Drive.

Other organizations, like the Beta Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated, had groups throughout the community doing service projects.

WJTV 12 caught up with them at the Gateway Rescue Mission after they made a donation.

There was also a MLK Birthday Bash at Jackson City Hall Monday.