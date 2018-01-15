City of Jackson Hosts MLK Day of Service

The City of Jackson honors the legacy of doctor Martin Luther King Jr. by serving others. The city set aside a day of selfless service, helping senior citizens at the Manhattan Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

“Service is important any day. Especially on a day like today,” Keyshia Sanders of the city’s constituent services department said. “We are here to serve our citizens in whatever way we can. We love everybody, and we are going to bring hope and change back to the city.”

The center brought in several volunteers to spend the day with senior citizens. They read books to them and played a few rounds of bingo.

“It’s so important because our residents don’t get a chance to get out and do what they normally are used to doing so for them to come out and service them, it’s a great thing,” Alexis Dean, Manhattan Nursing, and Rehabilitation Center Activities Director said.

Barbers from Custom Cuts & Styles Barbershop setup a makeshift barbershop at the facility. There was a long line of seniors waiting for a free haircut and friendly service. The stylists, who typically don’t work on Mondays, told us it was an absolute honor to offer their time and talents to the people there. Many believe that very thing is the essence of what Doctor King would want from all of us.

“We wanted to show some gratitude and take time out of the day to give back to the community. They paved the way for us; pretty much so as they get older, we help them out,” Barber Cedric Friday said.

For the barbers, it was also an honor to groom some of the people who very well may have participated in the movement Dr. King was so passionate about.

“We really do appreciate coming in to help these guys because we don’t know what they’re going through, but hey someone is going to have to help us out one day,” Barber Jennifer Mobley said.