Closures due to possibility of wintry weather

Due to the possibility of wintry weather, the following schools and institutions are closed Tuesday, Jan. 16,2018.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES:

  • Delta State University will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16. All classes, including night classes, are cancelled for Tuesday, and the university will be closed for business operations.
  • Mississippi State University’s Starkville campus will be closed. At this time, MSU Meridian campus is expected to be open on Tuesday, but monitor www.meridian.msstate.edu for possible updates.

Get a list of offices that are closed or delayed here. 

 

 

 

