JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the winter weather approaching, Jackson State’s Jeremiah Jefferson decided to heat things up on Monday night.

The Tiger guard hit nine three-pointers and scored 28 points, leading JSU to a 79-71 win over Prairie View A&M. All nine of his made field goals were from deep, as he shot 60 percent overall (9-15) and 69 percent from downtown (9-13).

Click the video above for highlights of the Tigers’ win that pushed them to 6-0 in SWAC play.