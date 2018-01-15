JPS monitoring the possibility of severe winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School District is monitoring the threat of severe weather.

Below is a news release from the district with the latest information about classes:

The Jackson Public School District has seen significant improvements in water pressure at its schools with currently 95% of schools with adequate water pressure. However, beginning this afternoon, the National Weather Service and Hinds Emergency Management agency announced a winter weather advisory is in effect across parts of central-south Mississippi. We are carefully monitoring the threat of severe winter weather and road conditions to determine whether or not classes should resume on Tuesday, January 16.

Parents and employees will be notified through our phone notification system. Updates will also be available on our website at Jackson.k12.ms.us.

Make up days for days missed have not been determined. The District is reviewing options and will seek input from parents, students, and employees.