MDOT monitoring road conditions ahead of expected winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather.

“MDOT’s response to winter weather events is largely based what the National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “Our crews will monitor weather conditions throughout the evening and respond accordingly.”

“District maintenance crews have trucks and equipment prepared to aid roads affected by this potential winter storm,” McGrath said “Crews are fully prepared with all materials necessary to keep Mississippians safe.”

Below are tips from MDOT:

buckle up for safety;

slow down, especially when driving in winter weather conditions;

allow more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

brake early to allow plenty of time to stop;

brake gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes;

turn on lights to be more visible to other motorists;

do not use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads;

stay alert and look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do; and

drive safely.

“The recent winter weather events are proof to why it is always important to stay prepared for any type of weather,” said McGrath. “MDOT crews and personnel are committed to keeping Mississippi’s highways safe during the winter season.”