MEMA ask residents to prepare for winter weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents to prepare ahead of the winter storm that is expected to move into the Magnolia state.

MEMA says the National Weather Service expects for snow to begin as early as 6 p.m. in northwest Mississippi and move south east. Snow of 1-3 inches is forecast for the delta and northern parts of the state, with lesser amounts for central and southern areas.

The greater concern is for the arctic temperatures and near zero wind chills that will last from Tuesday into Thursday.

“This extended period of freezing temperatures and wicked wind chills have us concerned for people that lack the resources for properly heating their homes,” said MEMA Director Lee Smithson. “We cannot stress enough that you look out for your family and friends.”

Things to remember:

Travel only if absolutely necessary when the wintry precipitation starts and use extreme caution. For the latest on road conditions visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic center at www.mdottraffic.com or call 5-1-1.

Go through the four P’s checklist: People-Make sure everyone is safe and as warm as possible. Pets-Bring them indoors. Pipes-Wrap and insulate any exposed pipes, let indoor faucets drip to prevent damage. Plants-Protect any important plants you have by covering or bringing indoors.

