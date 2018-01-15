Offices delayed due to possibility of wintry weather

Several offices will delay opening due to the possibility of wintry weather expected on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
- Hinds County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on the morning of January 16, 2018 due to the strong possibility of snow accumulation impacting driving conditions in Hinds County and the surrounding areas Due to the potentially hazardous weather and driving conditions, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors Special Called Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 is cancelled.
- State Offices: Gov. Phil Bryant ordered agency heads to delay opening state offices on Tuesday, Jan. 16, until 10 a.m., due to expected winter weather.