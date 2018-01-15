Walthall County loses funding for bridge construction

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Due to the Mississippi Legislature not funding a bridge program last legislative session, the construction for a bridge in Walthall County has come to a halt.

Frederick Magee, Walthall County’s District 2 Supervisor, says he got word last Friday that funding for the Local System Bridge Program was not funded last session. This impacts the county because a bridge at 22 Payne Road was scheduled to be rebuilt.

The bridge has been closed for almost three years due to a flood that damaged the foundation of the bridge.

“Engineering called me Friday morning and said he got bad news. I said what is it? He said well the legislature didn’t fund L.S.B. money for the legislature last year, so we don’t have no money.”

Magee says he was stunned because the project plans were ready and the right-of-way had been acquired by the county.

On January 18 the bids were suppose to be received, but due to the failure of funds the project bid opening has been delayed. Magee says the county has low revenue, so it’s impossible to fund the bridge completion on their own.

For many residents, the delay of the bridge project is frustrating.

Sylvia Roberts of Tylertown says for almost three years having the bridge closed has had a major impact on commuting.

The bridge connects the the Payne Road neighborhood directly to Highway 98, but since the closure residents are forced to travel Airport Road, which is a challenge for some residents.

“I am a quarter of a mile from 98 highway, and because the bridge has been closed for like three years, it’s been very inconvenient. Airport road is a very narrow road, it’s curvy and it’s dangerous.”

Even younger residents in the neighborhood say they hope to see the bridge fixed soon. John Baughtman says he would feel better if the bridge was fixed so he can get to his school, doctor and church quicker.

Magee says as of right now there’s a meeting set up for next month to learn the fate of the bridge project.