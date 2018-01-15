Woman convicted in butt injections case dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The woman convicted of killing another woman by injecting silicone into her body has died.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said 58-year-old Tracy Lynn Garner was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

Garner was in prison at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

A jury found Garner guilty of depraved heart murder and wire fraud, and she was sentenced on Sept. 2, 2014, to life for homicide/murder and five years for the fraud in Hinds County.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.