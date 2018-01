STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State shared the basketball well to snap its three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs tallied 20 assists and just four turnovers as they beat Vanderbilt 80-62 on Tuesday night. Quinndary Weatherspoon led the team with 19 points while Aric Holman added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

