Businesses & Offices delayed, closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Several offices and businesses will delay opening or will be closed due to the possibility of wintry weather expected on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Some events have also been canceled.

Catholic Day at the Capitol, set for Wednesday, Jan. 17, has been canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Peco Foods: Peco Foods-Feather Lane will be closed Tuesday night. They will open Wednesday at 9 a.m.

State Offices: Gov. Phil Bryant has ordered agency heads to delay opening state offices on Wednesday, Jan. 17, until 10 a.m. Agency heads will also have discretion whether to require non-emergency personnel to report to work.

Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health serving Warren and Yazoo Counties will be closed Wednesday, January 17

