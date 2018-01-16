Businesses & Offices delayed, closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

By Published: Updated:

Several offices and businesses will delay opening or will be closed due to the possibility of wintry weather expected on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Some events have also been canceled.

  • Catholic Day at the Capitol, set for Wednesday, Jan. 17, has been canceled due to deteriorating weather conditions.
  • Peco Foods: Peco Foods-Feather Lane will be closed  Tuesday night. They will open Wednesday at 9 a.m.
  • State Offices: Gov. Phil Bryant has ordered agency heads to delay opening state offices on Wednesday, Jan. 17, until 10 a.m. Agency heads will also have discretion whether to require non-emergency personnel to report to work.
  • Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health serving Warren and Yazoo Counties will be closed Wednesday, January 17

