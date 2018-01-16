City of Laurel Facilities Closed, Sanitation Pick Ups Changed

Laurel, MS (WJTV) –
All (Non-Emergency) City of Laurel Facilities will be closed Wednesday Jan 17th, 2018. The City of Lauren sanitation rout for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday. The regular Monday and Tuesday routes will resume next week.
Laurel, MS (WJTV) –
All (Non-Emergency) City of Laurel Facilities will be closed Wednesday Jan 17th, 2018. The City of Lauren sanitation rout for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday. The regular Monday and Tuesday routes will resume next week.
Advertisement