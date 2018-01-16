City of Laurel Facilities Closed, Sanitation Pick Ups Changed

By Published: Updated:

Laurel, MS (WJTV) –

                                   All (Non-Emergency) City of Laurel Facilities will be closed Wednesday Jan 17th, 2018. The City of Lauren sanitation rout for Wednesday has been moved to Thursday. The regular Monday and Tuesday routes will resume next week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s