BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon firefighters responded to a building fire early Tuesday morning.

Authorities tell WJTV that crews went to Sun Pine Corporation building on W. Jasper Street around 5:30 a.m.

The building is more than 50 years old and used to be a plant where they made chemical household products.

Their main office is now moved to Canton.

No one was in the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.