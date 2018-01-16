Jones County opens Safe Room due to freezing temperatures

JONES COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Jones County Emergency Management is opening the FEMA 361 Safe Room due to cold temperatures.

The safe room is located at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, MS, and will open at 3 p.m.

If you are coming from I-59 take the 93 exit and head northeast for .54 miles on Ellisville Blvd. (HWY11).

It will be on the south side of the road between the Magnolia Center and Auto Express.

On the Map below, it will be the building pictured with a yellow star on the roof, circled in red.

There will be no food available.

People are encouraged to bring their own snacks, blankets and food.