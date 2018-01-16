Jones County Suspends Non-Emergency Operations

Jones County, MS (WJTV) – From the Jones County Emergency Operations Center:

Due to the hazardous road conditions that are expected to persist into tomorrow, the Jones County Board of Supervisors will suspend all non-emergency operations by closing all of its non-emergency facilities around the County, for the safety of County employees and the citizens.

Director Tullos of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency encourages everyone to please stay off the road if possible, avoid any unnecessary travel, and as always, in the event of an emergency please dial 911.