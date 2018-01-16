Mayor Toby Barker nominates Alan Howe for director of Water and Sewer

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Mayor Toby Barker announces Alan Howe as his nomination for director of Water and Sewer.

Currently Howe serves as the director of operations with the Pearl River County Utility Authority. With that role, he supervises all water and sewer operations, ensures compliance with state and federal regulations and oversees infrastructure upgrades.

Howe holds more than 20 years of leadership experience in plant operations across a variety of industries.

Toby Barker expresses why he chose Howe:

“Policies and investments around Hattiesburg’s water and sewer systems will be so critical in the coming years, and Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that can guide us going forward,” said Barker. “Furthermore, his track record in training and improving the performance and skill sets of employees will help this department make great strides in becoming more efficient and citizen-centered.”

As an alumnus of The University of Southern Mississippi, Howe is certified as an industrial waste water treatment operator.

In a statement from Howe:

“I’m excited to join the City of Hattiesburg in this capacity,” said Howe. “My career lends itself to many of the systems that are already in place for Water and Sewer, but it also creates opportunity for customer service delivery in a way that matches Mayor Barker’s vision for Hattiesburg.”

The Hattiesburg City Council will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. to vote on the nomination.