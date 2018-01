Jackson, MS (WJTV) – All DPS offices, including Headquarters for Highway Patrol Troops C, D, E, F, G, H, and M will be closed all day Wednesday, January 17. All DPS offices in Highway Patrol Troops J and K will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. according to Department of Public Safety Communication Director Warren Strain.

For a complete list of the locations that will be closed or delay opening visit: https://www.dps.state.ms.us/driver-services/new-drivers-license/district-one-locations/