PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — School districts across the state are closed or having early dismissals due to the winter weather conditions.

Law enforcement officers are asking drivers to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

Just for fun, one school district posted a video for the students to enjoy on this snow day.

The Pontotoc County School District has more than 6,000 shares in about 14 hours. Watch the video on the district’s Facebook page.