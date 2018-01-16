School closures for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

Some classes are being delayed or canceled on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 due to winter weather conditions.
- PEARL RIVER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: All schools within the Pearl River County School District will be closed all day on January 17. All after school activities and games have been canceled for January 16 and 17. School will resume on Thursday, January 18.
- SMITH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: DECA students, district competition has been cancelled for Wednesday, January 17th. Students will be notified of any updates as they become available.