COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WJTV) – Breein Tyree looked like the hero until the ball fell out.

On the last shot of the game, his potential go-ahead three-pointer rimmed out, giving Texas A&M a 71-69 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Click the video above for some highlights from the game, including the final shot. You’ll also hear from Rebel head coach Andy Kennedy on the last shot just missing.