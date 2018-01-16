Travel advisory in effect for Natchez Trace Parkway

A travel advisory is in effect for the entire Natchez Trace Parkway.

Rangers tell WJTV that they advise for travleers to stay off the Parkway.

The road is currently closed from milepost 429 to 442 near the northern terminus, as well as from mile post 355 to 370 near Waynesboro, Tenn.

Traveling around or moving barricades is a violation of federal regulations and will result in a mandatory appearance in Federal Court.

Below are detour directions

Southbound Detour Route

At milepost 370, take the North Waynesboro Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway and continue right towards Waynesboro, TN (11.6 miles)

Or

Take South Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway and turn left on US-64 toward Waynesboro, TN (11.6 mi)

Travel 3/4 around the Public Square

Turn right onto TN-13 toward Collinwood, TN (12.3 mi)

Turn left onto E Broadway St/Railroad Bed Rd

Turn left onto Parkway Access Rd

Turn right on the Natchez Trace Parkway towards Tupelo

Northbound Detour Route

At milepost 355 take the Collinwood Exit from the Natchez Trace Parkway

Turn right on E Broadway/Railroad Bed Rd toward Collinwood, TN

Turn right on TN-13 toward Waynesboro, TN (12.3 miles)

Travel ¼ (straight across) the Public Square

Turn right on US-64 toward Lawrenceburg (11.6 miles)

Turn right on Parkway Access Rd

Turn right on the Natchez Trace Parkway toward Nashville, TN

