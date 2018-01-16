Welfare check leads to the arrest of a 76-year-old man

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – A man in Laurel is arrested and charged after a welfare concern complaint.

At around 9:11 a.m. on January 13, officers responded to Pine Lake Drive for a welfare check.

The complainant relayed concerns about the well-being of an elderly female.

After officials arrived on scene, they arrested Ben Council, 76, due to home conditions, temperature and an assault that occurred against the victim.

Council appeared in Laurel Municipal Court over the weekend for the charge of Abuse and Neglect of a Vulnerable Person. His bond was set at $25,000.

The elderly female was transported to SCRMC for treatment.

Anyone with information about this case or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.