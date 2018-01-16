Winter Weather Leads to Several Accidents in Jackson

As the winter weather moved through the Jackson metro, it left several accidents in its path. For tow-trucks responded to the accidents, the crashes have seemingly non-stop. Crews are working to treat the roads, but the snow keeps falling. A warning sign along Interstate 55 Tuesday morning was up early in the day. Still, it was not enough to prevent several accidents from happening back to back.

“Even here it doesn’t look that bad right now, but as we can see it is still snowing. Then the temperatures are going to drop and then it’s going to freeze more,” MDOT Executive Director, Melinda McGrath said. “We asked everyone to try to stay off of the roads especially north of here, unless you just have to go somewhere. “

The slick roads were no match for drivers as the temperatures plummeted. Wet roads and bridges iced over leaving some drivers with limited control. Officials warn that bridges can be especially dangerous. Bridges lose heat quickly on both sides as cold air surrounds the surface of the bridge as well as underneath. This causes them to ice over a lot faster so keep that in mind while you’re crossing them. Slow down before you even cross it.

“At night you can’t see this little ice patches so we ask everyone to be off the roads by dark because you will not be able to see,” McGrath said. “Our crews cannot make the return trip to do another often does because of traffic has stalled, or the traffic has wrecked, and we can’t get in there, so we ask people to if you have to be out Drive slow but if you don’t have to be out stay put.”

MDOT is working through an employee shortage because of budget issues. Again drivers are asked to stay inside, but if you do leave the house be extremely careful.