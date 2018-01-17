Carthage Police investigating shooting; Person of interest wanted

Brandon Demetrius McElroy (Carthage Police)

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Carthage Police Department needs help with a recent shooting investigation.

Officers went to Cook Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a man shot multiple times inside of a home.

Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Brandon Demetrius McElroy as a person of interest.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

 

 

