Clinton PD: Some recent armed robberies in Metro possibly connected

Circle K Gas Station in Brandon Clinton Quick Stop Gas Station Mac's Gas Station Ridgeland Quick Stop Gas Station in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police needs help catching a some armed robbers.

CPD is working with other law enforcement agencies to solve several robberies that have happened around the Metro.

Detectives with the Clinton Police Department, Brandon Police Department and Ridgeland Police Department believe that the armed robberies have been committed by the same people.

The following crimes are believed to be connected:

Armed Robbery on 01/02/2018 in Ridgeland at the Mac’s Gas Station on Highway 51. One masked, hooded, and gloved gunman enters the store armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Armed Robbery on 01/06/2018 in Brandon at the Circle K Gas Station on West Government Street. One masked, hooded, and gloved gunman enters the store armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Armed Robbery on 01/08/2018 in Clinton at the Quick Stop Gas Station on East Northside Drive. Two masked, hooded, and gloved gunmen enter store armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Armed Robbery / Aggravated Assault on 01/11/2018 in Ridgeland , MS at the Lake Harbour Liquor on Lake Harbour Drive. Two) masked, hooded, and gloved gunmen enter store. Taller male suspect shoots clerk (non-life threatening injuries) with a semi-automatic handgun.

Additional patrols have been added to saturate areas around convenience stores and other potential targets.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact local law enforcement, Clinton Police at 601.924.5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS.