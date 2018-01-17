Howard Merlin named CFO at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University announced the appointment of Howard E. Merlin, CPA as vice president for business and finance/chief financial officer (CFO) effective Jan. 3, 2018.

“Howard has an extensive background in creating and implementing systems to improve the fiscal effectiveness of organizations,” said President William B. Bynum Jr. “His skills are highly needed at JSU as we recover from our financial crisis.”

Merlin holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and a Master of Science from the University of Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native also has an undergraduate degree in physics from the University of Virginia. Merlin will replace interim CFO Dr. Marvel Turner, CPA.

“I would like to thank Dr. Marvel Turner for serving his alma mater at a significant time of need and look forward to working with him as he supports and provides financial guidance for the JSU Development Foundation,” said Bynum.