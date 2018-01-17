Inmate attempts to escape through to get package containing contraband

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An inmate attempted to escape through the roof of the Raymond Detention Center to obtain a package of contraband.

The sheriff’s department said 23-year-old Terrance Paige is charged with escape and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Major Pete Luke said Paige was caught as after he came through the roof of the building with intentions of grabbing two packages containing an assortment of drugs, cell phones, chargers and liquor.

Paige received cuts to his hand as he got tangled in the razor wire surrounding the fence. He is being held on charges of House Burglary and other charges for the Jackson Police Department.

Additional arrest will be forthcoming after the investigation is complete.